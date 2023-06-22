Speed, Alcohol Possibly to Blame in Deadly Albany County Crash

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

The Albany County Sheriff's Office says speed and alcohol consumption may be to blame for a UTV crash that left a Laramie woman dead.

Sheriff Aaron Appelhans says his office, the Laramie Fire Department, the Big Laramie Volunteer Fire Department, the WYCO Volunteer Fire Department, the Wyoming Highway Patrol, and Classic Air Medical were called to the scene near milepost 1 on Pelton Creek Road at 3:17 p.m. on Saturday, June 17.

Appelhans says 30-year-old Salvador Gonzalez and 27-year-old Nicole Harnden, both of Laramie, were traveling in a UTV when Gonzalez, who was behind the wheel, rolled it.

Gonzalez was airlifted to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland for his injuries, but Harnden died at the scene.

Appelhans says neither one of them was wearing a seat belt or protective gear.

"Our condolences go out to the families involved," he said.

Appelhans says the crash is being investigated jointly between his office and the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

