UW Music Department launches new program

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming Department of Music has launched a new bachelor’s degree program in music industry studies, which is designed to support music makers, entrepreneurs and recording studio engineers with the most in-demand skills in the music industry.

“We’re happy to offer a degree that teaches students practical skills specific to vocation that can be applied upon graduation,” said Ben Markley, a UW associate professor of music and head of the department.

Throughout this program, students have access to weekly recording studio time, take songwriting courses, learn all popular music instruments and gain production experience.

Those who enroll can receive hands-on learning opportunities through internships, run sound for on-campus events and record themselves and others in UW’s professional recording studios. Students also learn how to put their own music on streaming platforms.

Courses that are part of the curriculum include “Songwriting Methods,” “History of Rock and Roll,” “History of Hip Hop,” “Life Sound Reinforcement” and “Recording Lab.”

All students complete a capstone project before graduation. These projects may include live sound, recording and mixing and mastering tracks.

“Experiential learning is a big part of this degree. Students will have the opportunity for internships in a variety of settings,” Markley said.

GALLERY: Border War Memories Between the Wyoming Cowboys and Colorado State Rams The Wyoming Cowboys and Colorado State Rams will meet on the football field Friday night for the 116th time in the history of the Border War. Kickoff inside Canvas Stadium is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be televised on CBS Sports Network Gallery Credit: DJ Johnson photos, Getty Images