UW Men’s Rodeo Team Takes 2nd Place in Riverton [VIDEO]

Seth Cooper Peterson is quickly becoming the smiling face of University of Wyoming rodeo. He is the region's top steer wrestler so far this fall and the #2 man team roping (header) and tie-down roping in a field where all three of those events feature many talented college student/athletes several of whom are also competing at the pro level. Peterson who hails from Minot, North Dakota, won the bulldogging at the Rustler Roundup in Riverton last weekend and afterward spoke on a topic you'll find an abundance of in rodeo - sharing. Five of ten steer wrestlers out for short-go Sunday wore the brown & gold and four used teammate JC Flake's horse. Peterson was one of them and he was on another UW all-around hand's horse to rope a calf. There was also a breakout performance on the rough-stock end for UW in Riverton. Montana native Houston Brown won first riding broncs and gave credit to assistant coach Tyler Corrington, a three-time NFR qualifier.