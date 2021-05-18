URGENT: Mills PD Needs Help Finding Endangered Teen

The Mills Police Department is urgently seeking the public's help in finding an endangered runaway teenager.

According to the police department, 14-year-old Nevaeh Apodaca was last seen with an unidentified man at the Sinclair Gas Station on the West Yellowstone Highway in Mills between 11;30 and noon Tuesday.

Navaeh is 5'2", 160 lbs with multi-colored hair.

She's believed to be traveling in a Gold late 90s or early 2000s GMC SUV with a handicap placard.

If you see the vehicle or Apodaca and the man, do not approach and call 911.

Anyone who can identify the man should contact the Mills Police Department at 307-266-4796 or submit a tip at millspd.org.