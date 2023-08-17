Casper Police Arrest Alleged Automatic Firearm, Gold Coins Thief

Casper police have taken suspect into custody who allegedly burglarized a vehicle that belonged to a visitor and stole a fully automatic firearm, $100,000 worth of gold coins and other items from where it was parked at a hotel in east Casper on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Casper Police Department.

Richard J. McCloskey, 35, was taken into custody on Wednesday.

After the burglary, police recognized the extreme threat to the community and detectives launched an investigation, placing the recovery of the fully automatic weapon as the top priority as well as catching the suspect.

On Wednesday, Detective Husted received and followed up on a lead to the coins and connected McCloskey to the burglary.

Husted also notified Casper area merchants to be on the lookout for McCloskey.

She received a tip about his location and with the help of the Patrol Division, McClosky was safely taken into custody. The firearm and coins were recovered, too.

McCloskey was booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

During their investigation, detectives found multiple items that had previously been reported stolen during local burglaries, and other items they believe to be stolen, yet perhaps not yet reported to the Casper Police Department.

The Department urges community members who have been the victim of recent burglaries to file a report of the theft as soon as possible, so it can return these items to their lawful owners.

The Casper Police Department reminds residents and visitors alike to not store firearms in their vehicles overnight. Keep firearms locked and secured, and under control.

The successful recovery of this weapon and the timely arrest of the suspect is the result of the highest standards of professionalism, both in police services and in our community’s involvement.

Your Casper Police Department is humbled by the support of business owners in #ourcommunity and the individuals who dedicate themselves to service and safety.

