UPDATE:

A Cheyenne teen who was shot in the head at Lincoln Park early yesterday (Sunday) morning has died, police say.

According to a department Facebook post, the 15-year-old girl passed away this (Monday) morning.

Police say detectives are continuing the investigation as a homicide and are working to follow up on all leads and public tips.

Anyone with information about the shooting who has not contacted the police is asked to call Detective Fernandez at 307-633-6638.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or by visiting silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A Cheyenne teen is in critical condition following an early morning shooting at Lincoln Park, police say.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says officers were called to the park located at 315 E. 8th Street at 12:23 a.m. Sunday, April 30, and arrived to find a female victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

"She was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment, where she remains in critical condition," Farkas told KGAB Radio.

"Based on information obtained during the investigation, it is believed to be an isolated incident," she added.

Farkas says detectives have identified several people of interest, but no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Fernandez at 307-633-6638.

