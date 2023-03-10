Laptop, Other Items Stolen in Home Burglary South of Cheyenne

The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in solving a home burglary case.

Brandon Warner, Community Relations Specialist for the Sheriff's Office, says the burglary occurred in the 6200 block of Rawhide Ridge, south of Cheyenne near the U.S. 85 Port of Entry.

"On January 7th, a home was entered," Warner said in a release. "Several items were taken to include a Dell Alienware 17 laptop."

Warner says the stolen goods are valued at $3,000.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or visit silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.

Informants will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

