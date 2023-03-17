Cheyenne Police Need Help Identifying Suspected Drop Box Thieves

The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating a string of drop box thefts and is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects pictured above.

According to Public Information Officer Alex Farkas, an estimated more than $18,000 worth of payments were stolen from drop boxes located outside of property management agencies last September and October.

"There are at least six city cases associated with this criminal activity and one county case," she said.

Police are asking anyone with information leading to the suspects’ location, arrest, or any other crime to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or visit silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.

Informants will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.