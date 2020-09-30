UPDATE: Deadly Crash in Western Wyoming Claims Another Life

A deadly crash that happened in western Wyoming last Wednesday, Sept. 23, has claimed the life of a second person.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 46-year-old Provo, Utah resident Angela Payne passed away at a hospital on Monday, Sept. 28.

Payne was one of four people in an SUV who were taken to area hospitals after their SUV was struck by a car on U.S. 30 north of Cokeville.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the car was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when it drifted off the right side of the highway, overcorrected, crossed the center line, collided head-on with the SUV and rolled.

The driver of the car, 31-year-old Kearns, Utah resident Morgan Wimber, was not wearing her seat belt and was ejected. She was helicoptered to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for her injuries.

Wimber's passenger, 28-year-old West Valley, Utah resident Patrick S. Cline, was buckled up, but died at the scene.

"They are investigating alcohol and drug use on the part of Wimber as a possible contributing factor as well," said Beck.

Cline and Payne are the 98th and 99th people to die on Wyoming's highways this year.

​​