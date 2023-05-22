Bon Appétit! Wyoming Woman Appearing in Newest Season of MasterChef

A Wyoming woman will appear on the newest season of MasterChef this Wednesday for the show's 13th season.

Megan Hayes Reid moved to Cokeville, Wyoming two years ago to escape the hustle and bustle of city life for a town of around 500 people.

After discovering an old motel for sale, the mother of three and her husband left Seattle and got busy rennovating the Hideout.

It was in Wyoming that Reid says she began to get into cooking. With limited options for takeout, 'twas a necessity.

She began TikToking videos in the kitchen and they quickly started going viral. Some of her vids have over a million views! One day she received an email from producers at Master Chef inviting her to be a contestant on the show.

"This has to be fake," thought Reid, "and then -- boom-boom-boom! -- I'm in L.A."

Reid spent most of January filming. Until then, she had never been on a TV show. Her children went with her for audtions, so they, too, will be on the show.

The theme for this season is "United Tastes of America."

For the first challenge, Reid was put in a team representing "The West," including contestants from Alaska, Oregon, and Hawaii. The competing regions are the Northeast, Midwest, and South. No more spoilers!

Reid says it was an amazing, fun experience. And now, she has friends all over the country.

Only one home cook will win it all and take home the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s Master Chef!

The official premiere date is May 24, 6:00-7:00 PM MST on FOX.

Tune in to see if Wyoming's Megan Reid will get an apron and be one step closer to that quarter million dollar prize!

