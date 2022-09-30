Cheyenne police have recommended charges against a teenager who they say called 911 earlier this week threatening gun violence at South High School.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says a school resource officer was made aware of the call around 10 a.m Tuesday, Sept. 27, and the school was placed on a "secure perimeter."

"Additional officers were dispatched to assist and without hesitation, entered the school," Farkas said in a news release Thursday.

"Officers then began simultaneously securing and searching the interior and also determined the call was made from inside the building," she added.

Farkas says around 10:40 a.m., another threat was reported through Safe2Tell -- a confidential tip line -- indicating that a student had a bomb and gun in a backpack.

"The Laramie County Sheriff's Office explosive ordnance detector K-9s were deployed and assisted in the search for the alleged device and firearm," said Farkas.

"Officers were able to locate the student who was named in the Safe2Tell report and quickly determined that the explosive device threat and firearm possession were unfounded," she added.

Farkas says officers were also able to find the teen who made the initial gun threat and they were taken into custody.

She says the secure perimeter was lifted at 11:45 a.m.

"The totality of these circumstances played a significant role in law enforcement’s overall response during the incident, resulting in a safe outcome for the students and staff," said Farkas.

Farkas says the department is still investigating the Safe2Tell threat.