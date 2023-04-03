False Report of Active Shooter Sent NCHS into Lockdown

11:00 a.m. UPDATE:

The Casper Police released more information concerning the lockdown at NCHS this morning. At about 8:23 a.m. the Casper Public Safety Communications Center received a report of an active shooter.

Students and staff remained in classrooms with doors locked until law enforcement finished conducting a protective sweep and cleared the building.

The investigation determined that the threat was false.

"From the onset, there appeared to be indications that the originating report was unfounded and that the report was consistent with similiar hoax situations that have been occuring nationwide" reads a news release from the agency.

Despite these indications, the Casper Police Department treats all reports of threats to the safety of schools and students with the urgency and the gravity that the community expects, stated Chief McPheeters.

---

9:00 a.m. UPDATE:

NCHS BUILDING IS CLEAR. LOCKDOWN LIFTED. There is NO verification of an active shooter on campus.

CPD will remain at the school. "Students and staff are safe," read an announcement from the Natrona County School District.

We will provide more information as we have it available.

---

The Natrona County School District just announced that the Natrona County High School is on lockdown due to a safety report. Read the full post below:

We will update with more information as soon as possible.