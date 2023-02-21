A "high-risk warrant service" prompted a secure perimeter at Alta Vista Elementary School late Tuesday morning, Cheyenne police say.

According to a department Facebook post, the SWAT team was sent to a home in the 1400 block of E. 18th Street around 11:30 a.m. to execute the warrant.

"At approximately 11:50 a.m. one adult male subject was taken into custody," the post reads. "The area has been cleared and we do not believe there is any threat to public safety."

Police say the warrant service was pre-planned and did not involve any threats to students or staff.