LCSD1 Concerned Walkout May Create Potential Safety Risks

Students Demand Action is calling for students across the country to walk out of schools at noon today in protest of gun violence.

And while Laramie County School District 1 says it appreciates, respects, and encourages its students to use their voices to communicate and advocate for issues that are important to them, it's concerned that a walkout may create potential safety risks.

Yesterday, LCSD1 sent out a message to families (see below) asking that they visit with their kids and encourage them to remain in class and collaborate with their school principals to identify other strategies in which to effectively express their concerns.

"We are working closely with our School Resource Officers and local law enforcement partners to increase police presence at our schools on Wednesday, however protecting students when they leave the building or district property may pose additional hazards and challenges," the message reads.

LCSD1 says principals will be available to meet with any students who want to discuss their concerns and suggestions.

April 4, 2023

Dear Laramie County School District 1 Families,

At Laramie County School District 1 the safety of our students and community is our highest priority. It has been brought to our attention that a national-based group outside of Wyoming is calling for students nationwide to walkout of schools on Wednesday, April 5, around 12:00 p.m., in protest of gun violence.

While we appreciate, respect, and encourage our students to use their voice to communicate and advocate for issues that are important to them, we are concerned that a walkout may create potential safety risks for our students. Accordingly, we are asking parents to please visit with your student(s) and encourage them to remain in class and collaborate with your school principal to identify other strategies in which to effectively express their concerns.

We are working closely with our School Resource Officers and local law enforcement partners to increase police presence at our schools on Wednesday, however protecting students when they leave the building or district property may pose additional hazards and challenges.

We are very proud of our students and continue to support them in expressing their voice. Thank you for your continued partnership in keeping our students, schools, and community safe.

Our principals will be available to meet with any students who want to discuss their concerns and suggestions.

Sincerely,

Laramie County School District 1

