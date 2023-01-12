2 Formally Charged in Shooting Death of 16-Year-Old Cheyenne Girl

2 Formally Charged in Shooting Death of 16-Year-Old Cheyenne Girl

Tirso Munguia | Cody Nicholson, Cheyenne Police Department

Two young Cheyenne men arrested in connection with Monday night's shooting near Frontier Mall that killed 16-year-old Angelina Harrison heard formal charges against them Thursday in Laramie County Circuit Court.

Tirso Munguia, 19, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and Cody Nicholson, 18, is charged with accessory to involuntary manslaughter.

Their bonds were set at $150,000 cash and their preliminary hearings were scheduled for next Thursday, Jan. 19, at 11 a.m.

According to police, Munguia and Nicholson were reportedly handling a gun in the back seat of a vehicle that was traveling on Dell Range Boulevard when Munguia pulled the trigger, killing Harrison, who was in the front passenger seat.

Police say when the driver pulled over, Nicholson grabbed the gun and took off on foot. The driver then proceeded to the mall parking lot where she called 911.

Thanks to tips from community members, Nicholson was located about three hours later and taken into custody without incident.

