3rd Person Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Cheyenne Teen

A third person has been arrested in the death of Angelina Harrison, the 16-year-old Cheyenne girl who was fatally shot last week while riding in a vehicle near Frontier Mall.

Police in a news release Tuesday afternoon said 26-year-old Sarah Heath, of Burns, had been arrested and booked on charges of accessory after the fact to manslaughter, three counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor, and possession of marijuana.

Heath is the daughter of Laramie County Commissioner Linda Heath, who when asked Tuesday if she wanted to comment on her daughter's arrest said, "Not at this time."

According to Public Information Officer Alex Farkas, Heath was driving a vehicle down Dell Range Boulevard around 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, when 19-year-old Tirso Munguia, who was handling a gun with 18-year-old Cody Nicholson in the back seat, reportedly shot and killed Harrison, who was in the front passenger seat.

Farkas says Heath pulled over and Nicholson fled on foot with the gun. Heath then proceeded to the mall parking lot and called 911.

Thanks to tips from community members, Nicholson was located about three hours later and he and Munguia, both of Cheyenne, were subsequently arrested.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, Munguia was formally charged with involuntary manslaughter, and Nicholson was charged with accessory to involuntary manslaughter.

Munguia and Nicholson are being held in the Laramie County Detention Center on $150,000 cash bonds awaiting their preliminary hearings.

The case remains under investigation by police.

