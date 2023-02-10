Attempted Murder Warrant Issued for Suspect in Cheyenne Stabbing

Attempted Murder Warrant Issued for Suspect in Cheyenne Stabbing

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

A warrant for attempted second-degree murder has been issued for a teen boy suspected of stabbing another teen boy near the front entrance of Cheyenne South High School last month, police say.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas told KGAB Radio Friday afternoon that "officers are still working to locate the (juvenile) suspect."

"I am unable to provide a name until (he) is formally charged," said Farkas.

Get our free mobile app

The stabbing happened around 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, right around the time that a basketball tournament was reportedly wrapping up for the day.

"A 16-year-old male victim sustained multiple stab wounds and was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment," Farkas said in a Jan. 7 news release.

When asked Friday what prompted the stabbing and whether the suspect was going to be charged as an adult, Farkas said she was unable to provide that information at this time.

RELATED:

Meet the Four-Legged Heroes of the Cheyenne Police Department

They may not be able to leap tall buildings in a single bound, but make no bones about it, police dogs play a vital role in the fight against crime.

In many situations, they're the first ones to put their lives on the line to protect their human partners, proving that not all heroes wear capes, some wear fur coats.
Filed Under: 16-year-old boy, attempted second degree murder, cheyenne, cheyenne police department, crime, South High School, stabbing, warrant issued, wyoming
Categories: Casper News, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From K2 Radio