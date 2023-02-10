Attempted Murder Warrant Issued for Suspect in Cheyenne Stabbing

A warrant for attempted second-degree murder has been issued for a teen boy suspected of stabbing another teen boy near the front entrance of Cheyenne South High School last month, police say.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas told KGAB Radio Friday afternoon that "officers are still working to locate the (juvenile) suspect."

"I am unable to provide a name until (he) is formally charged," said Farkas.

The stabbing happened around 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, right around the time that a basketball tournament was reportedly wrapping up for the day.

"A 16-year-old male victim sustained multiple stab wounds and was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment," Farkas said in a Jan. 7 news release.

When asked Friday what prompted the stabbing and whether the suspect was going to be charged as an adult, Farkas said she was unable to provide that information at this time.

