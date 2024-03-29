UPDATE: Body of Missing Gillette Woman Located

A Gillette woman who went missing on Saturday was located yesterday at 4:22 p.m. She was deceased.

Tami Sturgeon's body was found about 1.8 miles from where she was reported missing, near a ravine. This per the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.

Search and Rescue efforts located gloves and a cigarette butt in that area just prior to locating the body.

No foul play is suspected, and cause and manner of death will be determined by the Campbell County Coroner.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday April 1.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Crook County, Johnson County, Sheridan County, Weston County, Washakie County, Natrona County, and Ellsworth Airforce Base in Rapid City South Dakota for their resources and assistance in this search.

SEE: Search for Missing Gillette Woman Continues