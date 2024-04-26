Community Donors Challenge Others to Match $175K Gift to Wyoming Rescue Mission

Generous donors have given the Wyoming Rescue Mission a generous $175,00 gift and challenge others in the commumnity to match theirs.

“This campaign offers our donors a special opportunity to make their financial contributions go twice as far during the month of May,” said Wyoming Rescue Mission Executive Director Brad Hopkins. “That means offering double the help for our local community members who have lost their livelihoods, their families and their independence.”

Hopkins said the Matching Challenge opportunity comes at a critical time as the Mission continues to assist an ever-increasing number of local families and individuals who have fallen on hard times. “At the Mission, we know all too well how one missed paycheck or a trip to the emergency room can be the final straw that shatters the independence of our impoverished and near-homeless neighbors, and we must be prepared to help if and when the worst happens.”

Hopkins invites anyone who would like to make a gift to the Matching Challenge to donate online at wyomission.org or send a contribution to Wyoming Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 2030, Casper, WY 82602. All gifts must be received online or postmarked by May 31 to count toward the challenge.