Search for Missing Gillette Woman Continues

A recent statement from the Campbell County Sheriff's Office says the search continues for Tami Sturgeon, who was reported missing on Saturday, March 23.

Deputies have been on the scene since Saturday night, using all available county resources.

On that night Tami and her husband were shed hunting in the Yellow Hammer Buttes area when she and her husband became separated.

Resources from Weston, Crook, Johnson, Sheridan, and Natrona County have donated aid in the search effort.

The Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation is assisting with phone location tracking and technical expertise.

Drones were used on Sunday and a Black Hawk helicopter was approved for the search on Monday.

Ever-changing weather conditions have presented challenges for the search teams.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office emphasizes that this remains a search and rescue operation. There is no evidence to suggest Tami was harmed, and rumors to the contrary are unhelpful.

Tami's husband and family are cooperating fully and actively assisting in the search.

Initial search efforts, which included thermal imaging, drones, helicopters, and canines, did not locate Tami. Searchers are now conducting a meticulous grid search of the area. This methodical approach requires a coordinated effort and has involved staff from multiple departments within the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office including, search and rescue, patrol, detention, investigations, and administration. The search area includes both public and private land. Local landowners have been cooperative and supportive of the search.

Wyoming Cold Cases Wyoming law enforcement agencies are working cooperatively on unsolved cases located throughout the State of Wyoming. A brief summary of each case and unsolved homicide case is provided. Anyone with information regarding any of these cases is urged to contact the law enforcement agency of jurisdiction or the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

NOTE: This does not include all Missing Persons Cases. These are cases the DCI has classified as "cold." For a full list of missing persons, please see the DCI's website.

Anyone with information regarding the following cases is requested to call the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation at (307) 777-7181. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore