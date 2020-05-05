Unoccupied Vehicle Rolls Across Casper Road, Closing It For Hours

Casper police cited a driver Monday after their unoccupied vehicle began rolling south across Bryan Stock Trail before sustaining damage.

A Casper Police Department spokesperson said a diesel vehicle was parked in the 1700 block of Bryan Stock Trail when the vehicle began to roll south and across the road. The vehicle then rolled over several large boulders and the box of the vehicle became detached and rolled on its side.

Crews from Casper Fire-EMS and City of Casper crews arrived shortly after to clean up several gallons of diesel fuel that spilled on the roadway.

Police were on the scene for several hours after cleaning the roadway before determining that it was safe and clear.

No one was hurt, but the driver of the vehicle was cited for failing to set a handbrake.