University of Wyoming Men’s Rodeo Team Ranked #1 in the Nation

The University of Wyoming men’s rodeo team finished the fall season in Lamar, Colorado to complete a sweep averaging nearly 900 points per Central Rocky Mountain Region rodeo. They are ranked #1 in the college nation led by Garrett Uptain who tops the region in saddle bronc and bull riding. He also holds the #1 spot in both events nationally. The Colorado native won all-around cowboy honors at Lamar collecting 310 team points last weekend. Uptain was a National High School Finals Rodeo contestant in 2015 and started his college rodeo career at Chadron State. He comes from an extensive rodeo family and picked up some money on the pro circuit in the saddle bronc in Steamboat Springs and the Garfield County Fair in Colorado. The guy has a bright future ahead of him.

