University of Wyoming Men Win Sheridan College Rodeo

There’ve been three rodeos and three Central Rocky Mountain Region wins for the UW men’s rodeo team this fall. All-around cowboy honors over the weekend in Sheridan went to Brice Patterson who works both ends of the arena. Poke individual event victories were earned by Donny Proffit bareback riding, Cameron Jensen wrestling steers, and Chadron Coffield roped a split of first place in the tie-down competition. UW has been totally dominant in the fall season and piled up 880 points in Sheridan. In previous events this fall, UW has accumulated over 900 points, setting a school record. Remember, Donny Proffit was a four-time state champion wrestler for Kemmerer High School. He's having a whale of rodeo season so far.

