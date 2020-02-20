University Board of Trustees Consider Finalists for Presidency

The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees has picked three finalists for the university presidency and they have scheduled public appearances for each candidate starting on February 24.

The three finalists are George W. Bowman, dean of the West Virginia University College of Law; Edward Seidel, who is the vice president for economic development and innovation for the University of Illinois System; and Daniel M. White, Chancellor of the University of Alaska- Fairbanks.

Each of the candidates is scheduled to meet with UW students, faculty and staff, as well as a community reception at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. They will also be attending a public forum in Casper.

You can find the full schedule by following this link here.