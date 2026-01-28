For the first time in nearly a decade, United Way of Natrona County has crossed the $1 million mark — a milestone that will send funding to nearly 40 local nonprofits serving families and individuals across the county.

Nearly 40 nonprofit organizations across Natrona County are set to receive funding. United Way leaders say the milestone reflects a renewed commitment from local donors and businesses to invest in the community and support essential services.

“This moment is a testament to what’s possible when a community comes together with purpose,” said David Carpenter, president of the United Way of Natrona County Board of Directors. “Hitting the $1 million mark for the first time in nearly a decade speaks volumes about the trust our donors place in United Way and their belief in the impact we can make together.”

The funds will support United Way’s work in strategic community investment, nonprofit sustainability and responsible stewardship, helping programs that serve families, individuals and vulnerable populations throughout the county.

With fundraising complete, United Way has already begun its allocation process. Independent certified public accountants are reviewing the finances of grant applicants to ensure accountability and transparency. After that step, United Way’s Community Investment Committee — made up of volunteers and board members — will evaluate each request through a structured review process.

“Our responsibility doesn’t end with fundraising — it begins there,” Carpenter said. “This review ensures donor dollars are invested wisely, without duplicating services, and go to programs that truly make a difference.”

United Way officials say the goal is to identify programs that address the most pressing local needs while giving donors confidence that their contributions are being used effectively across a wide range of human services.

The organization thanked donors, volunteers, staff and community partners for helping reach the milestone and encouraged continued support moving forward.

While the campaign goal has been met, United Way says additional donations allow the organization to respond to emerging needs and expand support for programs that strengthen families and individuals across Natrona County. Community events, including United Way’s Eat, Drink, & Be Caring fundraiser in March, offer another way to stay involved.

More information or donation opportunities are available at unitedwaync.com.

