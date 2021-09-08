Two Taken To Hospital After House Fire In Casper

Two people were taken to the hospital during a structure fire in Casper Wednesday morning.

According to a Casper Fire-EMS news release, crews were called to the fire at East Second Street and Fenway at roughly 9:15 a.m. When they arrived, they immediately went into a "rescue" mode of operation.

Crews immediately conducted a search to locate those inside.

Shortly after entering the building, crews found one person and removed them from the building. Wyoming Medical Center personnel immediately provided care.

The fire was extinguished a short time later. Two people were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.

"Damage to the structure is significant with heat and smoke damage throughout," the release stated.