Two new Casper doctors put down roots in Casper

Sasha Brodka, M.D., and her husband met in medical school and have been on the move ever since. They went to St. George’s University in the Caribbean, but completed their first year in England through the Global Scholars Program. After a couple more years in Grenada, they moved to Atlanta for their clinicals and then to Huntington, West Virginia, for residency.

The couple looked for jobs all over Wyoming, Montana and Utah, and fell in love with Casper.

“It snowed the first day we were here, and people were like, ‘Don’t let it scare you!’” she said. “It was the most beautiful snow. I was sold.”

Her husband, Dr. Tom Adams, is a general surgeon and was the first to decide on a job at Wyoming Surgical Associates in Casper. He started in the summer and Dr. Brodka, a family practice physician, started at Banner Health Clinic Sage in October.

The couple welcomed their first child in the spring, although Dr. Brodka admits that she counts their two corgis as her first children. “Dogs make life better, and they help kids’ immune systems,” she said.

The couple is especially excited to stay in one place for awhile, something they’ve never had an opportunity to do.

“We’ve been really looking forward to putting down roots,” said Dr. Brodka. “We love the mountains, we love the West.”

Dr. Brodka grew up in Toronto in Canada, and after getting her undergraduate degree in biomedical science, medical school was the clearest next step. She doesn’t have any family in medicine but has always been interested in lifestyle medicine and what we can do to help ourselves live better.

“I love that family medicine is so multifaceted,” she said. “We’re not looking at one thing, we’re looking at everything. How’s your sleep, exercise and stress? Let’s look at those things.”

Dr. Brodka said that she really looks at optimizing lifestyle and minimizing medications whenever possible but says that medication always has its place.

“I love the education side of medicine, and being able to follow people over time,” she said.

When Dr. Brodka isn’t at work, she loves to do anything outside, whether it’s taking a walk along the river with the baby, golfing, skiing or just eating dinner on the patio. She and her husband are self-professed huge foodies and love seeking out new restaurants and cooking new recipes at home.

Dr. Brodka is welcoming patients of all ages at Banner Health Clinic Sage in Casper. Learn more or make an appointment at doctors.bannerhealth.com/provider/sasha-brodka/3052376



PAID FOR BY BANNER WYOMING MEDICAL CENTER

