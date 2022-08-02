PhotoFest: National High School Finals Rodeo

The National High School Finals Rodeo is in the books and the Wyoming contingent did quite well. The Wyoming girls team finished 2nd in the nation with Wheatland's Rayne Grant winning the national title in the pole bending. She also placed 1st in the all-around.

The Wyoming boys team took 3rd in the nation with Tuker Carricato of Saratoga winning the national championship in the bareback. We have some great photos to share of some our Wyoming kids, compliments of Dee Welsch. Enjoy!

