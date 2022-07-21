Wyo. Boys Move Up to 2nd at National HS Finals Rodeo

The National High School Finals Rodeo is moving into the 2nd go-round in Gillette and the Wyoming teams had a solid effort in the first go-round. On the boys side, Jake Schlattmann of Greybull had a 70 in the first go round of the saddle bronc to take 15th and posted a 67 in the 2nd go. in the bareback, Saratoga's Tuker Carricato took 3rd in the first go with a 78 and Roedy Farrell of Thermopolis shad a 71 to take 11th. In the bull riding Gillette's Hayden welsh ended up 7th with a 77. In the steer wrestling,. Karson Ewing of Douglas of running 8th in the 2nd go with a 6 and 2. Gillette's Kolton Miller was 18th in the first round of the tie down roping with a 10.42 and is 4th in the 2nd go at 10.42. the Wyoming boys team had vaulted to 2nd place with 2445 points. Utah is leading with 2991.

For the girls, Haiden Thompson of Yoder won the first go and she is the defending national champion in the event. Tavy Leno of Sheridan was 3rd in the 1st go. In the barrel racing, Rayne Grant of Wheatland placed 5th in the first go with a time of 17.236. in the 2nd go round,. Sydney Odekoven from Gillette is currently 2nd with a time of 17.401. In the breakaway roping, Kaeley Hutchinson from Rozet placed 12th in the first go at 2.76. Rayne Grant by the way was 4th in the first go of pole bending and is tied for 4th in the all-around.The Wyoming girls team has fallen to 8th place overall with 1493 points. Texas is currently leading at 2445.

The NHSFR runs through Saturday night at the Camplex in Gillette with sessions at 9AM and 7PM.

