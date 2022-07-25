NHSFR Contestants Rake In Jackpot Money

Jackpots are a staple of rodeo were contestants pay entry fees and the money is divided up without the any rodeo event throwing in purse money. The jackpot events were a huge feature at the High School National Finals Rodeo in Gillette and the Wyoming contingent certainly made a few bucks.

Wheatland's Rayne Grant had a tremendous rodeo by winning the national championship in pole bending and also winning the all-around. Just in the pole bending alone, she won money in the first and 2nd go-round, plus the short go and the average. So when you do very well, you get more money and she won over $5800 in this event alone.

Grant also pocketed some cash in the barrel racing; $664 in the 1st round, $1403 in the short go and $1172 in the average.

In the breakaway roping, Kaeley Hutchinson of Rozet won $1076 in the short go and another $1076 in the average. In the goat tying, Sheridan's Tavy Leno had a lot to smile about as she took home $969 in the first go $1224 in the 2nd round for taking 2nd, another $969 in the average. Raelee Caldwell of Gillette won $969 in the 2nd go, another $969 in the short go and $1224 for taking 2nd in the average, Yoder's Haiden Thompson won the first go of the goat tying so she earned $1480,

For the boys, Tuker Carricato of Saratoga won the national championship in the bareback so he picked up $695 in the first go, $1062 for winning the 2nd go, and another $1062 for taking first in the average. Not a bad week at all for that young man. Roedy Farrell of Thermopolis made some coin by taking 2nd in the short go and that paid $879.

In bullriding, Hayden Welsh from Gillette will have a big more savings as he won $267 for taking 6th in the first round, $1549 for taking first in the 2nd go around and another $1282 for placing 2nd in the average. Jade Espenscheid of Big Piney and Cord Herring of Veteran picked up some legal tender but taking 3rd in the first go which paid $2715, another $714 for 5th in the short go with a payment of $714 for taking 6th in the average.

There was money to be made in the reined cow horse event with Broc Schwartzkoph of Douglas winning $310 in the 2nd go, $445 in the short go and $67 for placing 6th in the average.

Be sure and take a look at a few more photos of the National Finals from Gillette in our gallery below, compliments of Dee Welsch.

