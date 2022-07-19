PhotoFest! National High School Finals Rodeo-Monday

The National High School Finals Rodeo moved along on Monday in Gillette with 2 sessions. There are over 1600 entries in the rodeo so they use one arena for the timed events and the other for the rough stock events.

On the ladies' side after Monday night's performance, Tavy Leno is running 2nd in the goat tying in 7.29. Ashlyn Goven from Rozet is 6th in the barrel racing with a clocking of 17.437. Yoder's Haiden Thompson who is the defending national champion in goat tying is currently 18th in the breakaway roping at 3.34 and 4th in the reined cow horse event with 288.5. Adeline Norstegaard from Gillette is 7th in the girls cutting with 143 and Rayne Grant of Wheatland is running 3rd in the pole bending with a time of 20.178. Grant by the way is 3rd in the all-around

For the boys, Hayden Welsh of Gillette posted a 77 in the bullriding which is an outstanding effort, and that put him in 6th place in the first go-round. Jasper Brower from Big Piney had a 62 in the bareback which is good enough for 16th. Jace Mayfield of Midwest is 35th in the steer wrestling at 14.15. Cam Johnson, Buffalo, Wyo. along with Cael Espenscheid of Big Piney, Wyo are 30th in the team roping at 18.43.

After Monday night's session, the Wyoming girls team is in 1st place with 980 points with Texas 2nd with 835. The Wyoming boys team is 9th with 575 points.

The rodeo will have two sessions per day through Saturday with the last performance on Saturday night being the championship short go. Be sure and check out the collection of photos from Monday night's perf, compliments of Dee Welsch. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app

National High School Finals Rodeo-Monday National High School Finals Rodeo-Monday