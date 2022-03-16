Two More NC Students Continue Athletic Journey

Natrona County High School athletes Erin Weibel and Haile Wilhelm are pursuing athletics at the college level.

Weibel will be attending Black Hills State in Spearfish, South Dakota to play volleyball and compete in track & field. Weibel was a 4A All-State defensive specialist with 462 digs and 104 service points. NC took 4th place at the 4A State Tournament in 2021. She also competed in the pole vault event in track & field and placed 3rd at the State Indoor Meet in Gillette earlier this month, clearing 10 feet even. Weibel won the Wyoming Invite going 10-6 and the Gillette Invite at 10 feet even during the regular season. She placed 7th at the 4A Outdoor State Championships in the pole vault also at 10 feet even. Black Hills State is a Division II school that plays in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

Wilhelm will be joining the Casper College women's soccer program and was a 4A all-conference defender in the 2021 season. Wilhelm also has excelled in cross country as she placed 6th at the 4A State Meet in Ethete in 2021 with a time of 19.40.27. As a junior, she took 8th at the State Meet in 19.14.90. Her best finish was her sophomore year as she took 3rd at the 4A State Championships in 19.44.67. in 2018, Wilhelm was 12th in 19.32.35. The Casper College women's program finished 13-5-1 this past season, losing to Seminole State in the first round of the National Tournament.