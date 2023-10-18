Win Tickets to ‘An Evening with Mike Rowe’ At Ford Wyoming Center 10/26

Mike Rowe, the host of the popular Discovery Channel series “Dirty Jobs,” will be at the Ford Wyoming Center on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. for “An Evening with Mike Rowe.”

According to his biography, Rowe is a writer, narrator, producer, recording artist, Emmy-Award-winning TV host, New York Times bestselling author, and the CEO of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation.

The event will feature a moderated Q&A followed by an audience Q&A. The Q&A will feature questions about work ethic and the skills gap, the importance of elevating the trades, the role community colleges play in addressing the skills gap while providing training to meet the needs of local businesses, the value of a skilled workforce, and changing the misperception and stereotypes of these types of jobs, according to Denise Bressler, executive director of the Casper College Foundation.

Tickets for “An Evening with Mike Rowe” are $35, $45, $65, and $125 per person. A limited number of tickets to meet Rowe before the event are also available for $100 per person and will include an autographed copy of Rowe’s book “The Way I Heard It.” Tickets can be purchased at the box office or by calling 307-577-3030 or online.

“An Evening with Mike Rowe” is made possible through the Carl and Georgina Grosz Health Science Lecture Series, the Philip O. Doornbos Agriculture Lecture Series, and the Roy Chamberlain Business Enrichment Lecture Series. All proceeds will go to the Casper College Foundation.