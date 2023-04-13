Casper High School Softball Teams Finally Begin the Season

After more than a few weather-related delays, Natrona and Kelly Walsh finally got in the diamond and started the 2023 softball season. It was windy out there at Crossroads Park and Natrona got out of the gate with an 11-10 win over Worland in 8 innings. NC trailed in that game at one point 9-0 and scored 5 times in the 6th inning and twice in the bottom of the 8th to pick up the win. The Fillies also won the nightcap of the doubleheader 4-1 so they're 2-0 on the year and Worland falls to 0-4.

Kelly Walsh started the season with a 14-2 loss to Cody as the Fillies had a 7-run lead after 2 innings of play. Both of these programs qualified for the state tournament a year ago and Cody is 4-0 so far this season as they won the 2nd game of the twin-bill over KW 3-0.

On Thursday afternoon, Natrona will play Cody and Kelly Walsh will take on Worland with the first game of the doubleheaders beginning at 3:30. We have some photos to share from the season-opening games on Wednesday and they can be found in our gallery below. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app

Casper Softball Season Openers Casper Softball Season Openers