KW Sweeps NC in Diamond Ball Classic Softball

The 3rd annual Diamond Ball Classic was held on Tuesday in Casper as Kelly Walsh beat Natrona in the conference portion of the doubleheader 13-1. Knylee Griffith was sharp in the circle for the Trojans once again and KW scored early and often in this contest to put it away. Kelly Walsh also won the nightcap 17-2 so they will qualify for the state tournament which will be next week in Gillette as the #2 seed from the West. Kelly Walsh finished the day with an overall record of 15-2 and Natrona falls to 4-12 overall. The Fillies will not qualify for this year's state tournament.

We have a few photos to pass along from Tuesday's action at Crossroads Park and they can be found in our gallery below. Enjoy!

