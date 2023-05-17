Natrona’s Mackenzie Bradach Commits to Utah Tech for Track
Natrona County High School track and field athlete Mackenzie Bradach will be taking her skills to Utah Tech in St. George. Bradach has a solid 4A East Regional meet in Gillette over the weekend taking 1st in the long jump with a leap of 17 feet 2 inches. She placed 2nd in the triple jump at 36-6.25 and took 3rd in the 100-meter dash at 12.58. Bradach also ran in Natrona's winning 4x100-meter relay team.
At the Wyoming Track Classic, Bradach placed 4th in the triple jump at 34-9.75 and was 7th in the 100 with a clocking of 12.92. At last season's 4A State Meet in Casper, she was 3rd in the triple jump going 35-8, 5th in the long jump at 17-2, and ran on the 4x100 relay which took 7th.
Utah Tech is a Division I school that competes in the Western Athletic Conference.