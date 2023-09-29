Casper College Offering Five High School Equivalency Information Sessions

The Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College is holding five information sessions for those without a high school diploma on how to earn a High School Equivalency Certificate.

The first two sessions will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 9 a.m. and at 1 p.m. Three more sessions will be held on Thursday, Oct. 19. With three times to choose from, 9 a.m. and 1 or 6 p.m.

Those who have not graduated from high school, aged 25 and over, earn, on average, $626 a week compared to $809 for those who have graduated from high school.

That means a person who has graduated from high school will make $9,516 more per year than someone who hasn’t, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics earnings by educational attainment for 2021.

The service is free and open to the public. The High School Equivalency preparation includes social studies, science, language arts, reading, writing, and math.

“The Test of Adult Basic Education is given to determine what areas of study an individual needs to concentrate on,” said Chelse DePaolo-Lara, director of adult education and lifelong learning.

The information session is required for all students who want to work on earning their High School Equivalency Certificate through the CALC’s program.

In addition to High School Equivalency preparation, the CALC provides English as a Second Language classes. Plus, all students interested in more education receive help finding a college and even a career pathway.

All sessions will be held at the CALC. Those wishing to attend one of the two information sessions on Oct. 17 are asked to RSVP by Monday, Oct. 16. Those wishing to attend one of the three information sessions on Oct. 19 are asked to RSVP by Wednesday, Oct. 18. Reservations can be made online here or by calling 307-268-2230.

