Two CNFR Contestants Die in Vehicle Accident

The College National Finals Rodeo says two contestants passed away in a Kansas vehicle accident Friday morning.

According to a statement on social media, Cinch Bullock and Hadly McCormick — both Oklahoma Panhandle State University students — died in the incident.

The Kansas Highway Patrol tells KSNW that a dump truck and a pickup pulling a horse trailer crashed on US-56 west of Santana, Kansas at roughly 9 a.m. Friday.

Per KSNW: