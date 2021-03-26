Two CNFR Contestants Die in Vehicle Accident

The College National Finals Rodeo says two contestants passed away in a Kansas vehicle accident Friday morning.

According to a statement on social media, Cinch Bullock and Hadly McCormick — both Oklahoma Panhandle State University students — died in the incident.

The Kansas Highway Patrol tells KSNW that a dump truck and a pickup pulling a horse trailer crashed on US-56 west of Santana, Kansas at roughly 9 a.m. Friday. 

Per KSNW:

Troopers say some of the team’s horses had to be put down. They are still investigating the crash. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

 

 

 

