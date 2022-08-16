Tuesday Is Wyoming’s 2022 Primary Election day

Today is primary election day in Wyoming.

A variety of Wyoming state Laramie County and city of Cheyenne races are on the ballot. While the general election won't happen until November, Wyoming is among the most Republican states in the country. That means primary election day is often--though by no means always--the de facto election day for many political offices.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Here is some of the information posted on the Laramie County Clerk's website pertaining to voting today:

"From 7 am to 7 pm, bring your voter ID and cast your ballot at any voter center in Laramie County. Choose the center most convenient to where you live, work, or happen to be. Not yet registered? You can do that on Election Day or before.

Find your nearest Vote Center, your district and precinct, view your ballot and see estimated wait times to vote (Election Day only) , enter your address on our interactive site: Precinct and Voter Info Interactive Map

Laramie County Vote Centers:

David R Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd

Storey Gym, 2811 House Ave

Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Dr

North Christian Church, 2015 Tranquility Rd

Laramie Co. Community College, CCI Bldg, 1400 E College Dr

Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy

Pine Bluffs Community Center, 708 Lawson St"

Perhaps the most closely watched statewide race in Wyoming is the Republican primary for Wyoming's lone seat in congress, where incumbent Liz Cheney is in the fight of her political life versus former President Donald Trump's favored candidate, attorney Harriet Hageman. Most polls have Hageman well ahead of Cheney, who angered some Wyoming Republicans by supporting Trump's impeachment and by serving on a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 2021 riots in Washington D.C. Laramie County state Senator Anthony Bouchard and several other GOP candidates are also running for that seat. Three Democrats are also running for the seat, but Wyoming has not sent a Democrats to Congress since Teno Roncalio of Rock Springs was elected in 1976, and the winner of today's Republican primary will be heavily favored in the November general election.

Wyoming's five statewide elected offices are also on the ballot. Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon is widely expected to breeze to a second term, including a win today against lesser-known opponents in the GOP Primary. But the race for Wyoming Secretary of State has generated some heat in recent weeks as a pair of well-known state legislators are battling for the Republican nomination with current SOS Ed Buchanon not running for another term.

State Senator Tara Nethercott of Cheyenne is battling Rep. Chuck Gray for the GOP nomination, with the winner widely respected to take office in January. That race has turned acrimonious in recent weeks.

The other statewide race that has generated some heat in recent weeks is the race for State Superintendant of Public Instruction where incumbent Brian Schroeder is battling Megan Degenfelder and two other candidates in the GOP primary. Schroeder was appointed to fill out the remainder of Jillian Balow's term when Balow left to take a job in Virginia.

Laramie County races include the race for county commissioner, where three incumbents are trying to hold onto their seats this election cycle. But the local race that has generated the most heat is probably the race for Laramie County Sheriff where long-time sheriff Danny Glick is not running for another term. Sheriff's Lt. Don Hollingshead, former Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak, and Boyd Wrede have all been working hard to win the GOP nomination. Meanwhile, independent Jeff Barnes and Democrat Jess Fresquez will advance to the November General Election ballot.

Seats on the Cheyenne City Council and several seats in the Wyoming Legislature are also on the ballot today, as well as some county offices. City council races are non-partisan under Wyoming law, meaning candidates do not formally affiliate with either party. In those races, the top two vote-getters in today's primary election will advance to the general election.