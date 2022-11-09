GOP Closing in on House Win; Senate Control up for Grabs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans were closing in on a narrow House majority on Wednesday while control of the Senate hinges on tight Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia races.

The midterm election defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership.

Democrat John Fetterman flipped Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Senate seat.

But Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin won reelection, raising the stakes of races that were too early to call.

In the House, Democrats kept seats in districts from Virginia to Kansas to Rhode Island, while many districts in states like New York and California had not been called.

Republicans, meanwhile, toppled House Democratic campaign chief Sean Patrick Maloney of New York.

