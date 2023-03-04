Online Poll: Final Grade For 2023 Wyoming Legislature

Another session of the Wyoming legislature is in the books.

Among the bills passed by lawmakers, this session was a new abortion law, a bill to ban people born as males from playing girls' sports in grades 7-12, and a bill to keep people from changing their party registration in the three months leading up to a primary election.

The legislature also passed a supplemental budget. That process was less contentious than usual with the state flush with money for once.

But a lot of other high-profile bills didn't make it. House Bill 66, which would have prevented discrimination based on facial covering or vaccination status was defeated in the Wyoming House by a 32-29 vote. That measure was aimed at what some people considered intrusive or unfair steps taken to fight the spread of COVID-19. A similar bill declaring that federal Centers for Disease Control mandates could not be enforced in Wyoming fell by the same margin.

Also falling was House Bill 43, which would have doubled the fines for driving on roads ordered closed due to winter weather or other hazards. The current fine is $750, but the House voted 38-23 against doubling it to $1,500.

House Bill 105, which would have repealed most gun-free zones in Wyoming, died when leadership didn't bring it to a Committee of the Whole vote in time to meet a deadline.

Also dying during the session were bills aimed at banning sex change medical procedures for anyone under the age of 18 and legislation to bar Critical Race Theory from K-12 Wyoming classrooms.

So what do you think? What grade would you give the legislature for the 2023 session? Take our poll and give us your opinion!

