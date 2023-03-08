Online Poll Respondents Give 2023 Wyoming Legislature Low Grades

Most people responding to a recent Townsquare Media online poll about the recently concluded session of the Wyoming Legislature gave the session a grade of ''D'' or "F."

We should note that an online poll open to anyone doesn't necessarily represent the demographics of the overall population. That's because anyone can answer the poll, and obviously, the sample is limited to people who see our website or see the poll shared somewhere else.

But, for what it's worth, over 500 people did take the poll, and they seemed to have some pretty negative impressions of the 2023 session.

Here are the final results:

What final grade would you give the 2023 Wyoming Legislature?

Percent Vote Count D-It wasn't good, but that is sort of what I expect from them. 32.49% 167 F -It was bad. What more is there to say? 32.30% 166 C-Meh. It was OK. They did some good things, but it wasn't great. 24.90% 128 B-I think it was good overall. 7.98% 41 A-Hats off to our hard-working legislators, they did a great job! 1.56% 8 G-I don't know, I didn't really follow it. 0.78% 4

The session concluded on March 3.