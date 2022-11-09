Lummis and Barrasso Congratulate Hageman on her Victory

Just after results began rolling in from the Wyoming Secretary of State's office showing that Harriet Hageman would be Wyoming's next congresswoman in the House of Representatives, both of the state's senators congratulated her.

Hageman won on Tuesday over Democrat Lynnette Greybull 132,172 to 47,241, with Richard Brubaker of the Libertarian Party and Marissa Joy Selvig of the Constitution Party, getting less than 10,000 votes combined.

Hageman had defeated incumbent Liz Cheney in Wyoming's August primary 113,079 to 49,339, and Cheney had said that she wouldn't be voting for Hageman, or for the recently elected Secretary of State Chuck Gray, in the general election.

In a press release, both Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso issued statements in support of Hageman's victory.

Barrasso said in the release:

"Congratulations to Harriet Hageman on her decisive victory tonight," Barrasso said. "I look forward to working side by side with Harriet along with Senator Lummis for Wyoming. Together, we will be a reliable, conservative and effective team. We will focus on issues that matter most to the people of Wyoming: unleashing American energy, fighting inflation, securing our border and cutting wasteful Washington spending."

Lummis said in the release:

"Harriet Hageman has spent a lifetime defending Wyoming’s natural resources while championing our people, businesses and rural way of life, and I am pleased she will be taking this experience and commitment to Wyoming to Congress," Lummis said. "She is the conservative fighter our state needs in the U.S. House of Representatives and will be an excellent teammate for Senator Barrasso and I in Washington."

Governor Mark Gordon did not mention Harriet Hageman in his statement following his election victory.

