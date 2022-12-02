Wyoming Legislative 2023 Committee Assignments, Leadership Named

The leadership and committee assignments for the next two sessions of the Wyoming Legislature have been announced in a news release from the Legislative Service Office.

The legislature is scheduled to convene in a forty-business day General Sessionon Jan. 10.

The general session is open to all topics, as opposed to a budget session which is theoretically reserved for budget matters. In recent years, however, there has been a growing tendency of introducing non-budget items during budget sessions.

During a budget session, non-budget items need a two-thirds majority vote for introduction. During a general session, such as the one that convenes next month, items can be introduced with a simple majority vote.

Here is the roster of legislative leadership and committee assignments announced in the LSO release:

''In the Senate, Sen. Ogden Driskill (Devils Tower) was nominated for President of the Senate; Sen. Larry Hicks (Baggs) was elected Majority Floor Leader; and Sen. Dave Kinskey (Sheridan) was elected Vice President. Sen. Chris Rothfuss (Laramie) was elected Minority Floor Leader and Sen. Mike Gierau (Jackson) was elected Minority Whip.

In the House of Representatives, Rep. Albert Sommers (Pinedale) was nominated for Speaker of the House; Rep. Chip Neiman (Hulett) was elected Majority Floor Leader; Rep. Clark Stith (Rock Springs) was elected Speaker Pro Tempore; and Rep. Cyrus Western (Big Horn) was elected Majority Whip. Rep. Mike Yin (Jackson) was elected Minority Floor Leader; Karlee Provenza (Laramie) was elected Minority Whip; and Rep. Trey Sherwood (Laramie) was elected Minority Caucus Chairman.

The following Senate committee assignments have been made for the 2023-2024 biennium:

Judiciary: Bill Landen, Chairman; Cale Case; Ed Cooper; Dan Furphy; and Wendy Schuler

Appropriations: Dave Kinskey, Chairman; Jim Anderson; Mike Gierau; Tara Nethercott; and Tim Salazar

Revenue: Bo Biteman, Chairman; Tim French; Bob Ide; Troy McKeown; and Stephan Pappas

Education: Charles Scott, Chairman; Bo Biteman; Evie Brennan; Chris Rothfuss; and Cheri Steinmetz

Agriculture: Cheri Steinmetz, Chairman; Tim French; Larry Hicks; Bob Ide; and John Kolb

Travel, Recreation, Wildlife & Cultural Resources: Wendy Schuler, Chairman; Fred Baldwin; Affie Ellis; Mike Gierau; and Stacy Jones

Corporations, Elections & Political Subdivisions: Cale Case, Chairman; Eric Barlow; Brian Boner; Bill Landen; and Charles Scott

Transportation, Highways & Military Affairs: Brian Boner, Chairman; Evie Brennan; Dan Furphy; John Kolb; and Stephan Pappas

Minerals, Business & Economic Development: Dan Dockstader, Chairman; Ed Cooper; Affie Ellis; Stacy Jones; and Chris Rothfuss

Labor, Health & Social Services: Fred Baldwin, Chairman; Eric Barlow; Anthony Bouchard; Dan Dockstader; and Lynn Hutchings

The following House committee assignments have been made for the 2023-2024 biennium:

Judiciary: Art Washut, Chairman; Barry Crago; Ken Chestek; Jeremy Haroldson; Mark Jennings; Tony Niemiec; Ember Oakley; Karee Provenza; and Rachel Rodriguez-Williams

Appropriations: Bob Nicholas, Chairman; Bill Henderson; Lloyd Larsen; Trey Sherwood; Clark Stith; Tom Walters; and Dave Zwonitzer

Revenue: Steve Harshman, Chairman; John Bear; Andrew Byron; Tony Locke; David Northrup; Ember Oakley; Liz Storer; Tomi Strock; and Dan Zwonitzer

Education: David Northrup, Chairman; Lane Allred; Ocean Andrew; Ryan Berger; Landon Brown; Ken Clouston; Martha Lawley; Jerry Obermueller; and Karlee Provenza

Agriculture, State and Public Lands and Water Resources: John Eklund, Chairman; Bill Allemand; Lane Allred; Dalton Banks; Jon Conrad; Barry Crago; Bob Davis; Allen Slagle; and John Winter

Travel, Recreation, Wildlife & Cultural Resources: Sandy Newsome, Chairman; Abby Angelos; Donald Burkhart; Andrew Byron; J.T. Larson; Daniel Singh; Liz Storer; Cyrus Western; and John Winter

Corporations, Elections & Political Subdivisions: Jared Olsen, Chairman; Forrest Chadwick; Jeremy Haroldson; Steve Harshman; Christopher Knapp; Sandy Newsome; Pepper Ottman; Cody Wylie; and Mike Yin

Transportation, Highways & Military Affairs: Landon Brown, Chairman; Ryan Berger; Tony Niemiec; Jerry Obermueller; Kevin O’Hearn; Ken Pendergraft; Scott Smith; Clarence Styvar; and Cody Wylie

Minerals, Business & Economic Development: Donald Burkhart, Chairman; Dalton Banks; Jon Conrad; Scott Heiner; Christopher Knapp; J.T. Larson; Martha Lawley; Reuben Tarver; and Cyrus Western

Labor, Health & Social Services: Dan Zwonitzer, Chairman; Forrest Chadwick; Ken Clouston; Ben Hornok; Kevin O’Hearn; Sarah Penn; Tamara Trujillo; Jeanette Ward; and Mike Yin.

The release says the House and Senate selected leadership and committee assignments following party caucuses earlier this month.