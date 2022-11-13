Election Day Saw Few Major Problems, Despite New Voting Laws

WASHINGTON (AP) — Heading into this year’s midterms, voting rights groups were concerned that restrictions in Republican-leaning states triggered by false claims surrounding the 2020 election might jeopardize access to the ballot box for many voters.

Get our free mobile app

Those worries did not appear to come true.

There have been no widespread reports of voters being turned away at the polls.

And turnout, while down from the last midterm cycle four years ago, appeared robust in Georgia, a state with hotly competitive contests for governor and U.S. Senate.

The lack of broad disenfranchisement isn’t necessarily a sign that everyone who wanted to vote could; there’s no good way to tell why certain voters didn’t cast a ballot.

22 Exotic License Plates Turned Into This Wyoming DMV People from these fascinating places chose to move to Wyoming. Here are the license plates they turned in from the vehicles they brought.