Former President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order as early as Thursday that would begin the process of reclassifying marijuana under federal law, according to reports from CNN and NBC citing administration sources. The timing could still change.

If finalized, the order would fast-track a review that could move marijuana out of the federal government’s most restrictive drug category. Marijuana is currently classified alongside substances such as heroin and ecstasy, meaning it is considered to have a high potential for abuse and no accepted medical use.

Under the previous Biden administration, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommended shifting marijuana to a less restrictive classification that includes drugs such as codeine-based painkillers and testosterone. The Drug Enforcement Administration would have the final say on whether the change takes effect.

Trump said earlier this week that he was considering the move, which led to a jump in shares of major cannabis companies.

For Wyoming, where marijuana remains illegal for both recreational and most medical uses, the change would not immediately affect state law. However, a federal reclassification could have broader implications, including lower taxes on cannabis businesses nationwide, expanded medical research, and easier access to banking and financing in states where marijuana is legal.

Across the country, many states have already loosened marijuana laws, allowing medical or recreational use, even as federal policy has remained more restrictive.

