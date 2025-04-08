Trump Gives Wyoming Senators a Nod in White House Pro-Coal Announcement

President Trump recognized Wyoming's senators at the White House during a historic energy signing today.

"Senator John Barrasso, who is my friend and a great gentleman, thank you very much, John, for being here" said the president.

"Cynthia Lummis. Fantastic woman, who believes like I do in these people. She believes in them maybe even more than I do. That's pretty good, from day one. Thank you, Cynthia, you're doing a fantastic job," he continued, pointing towards about a dozen miners wearing hard hats.

President Trump signed executive orders today aimed at boosting coal production.

Like he promised in his campaign, Trump is rolling back energy and environmental regulations. He said, "We're going to put the miners back to work," Trump said about a workforce that has sunk to about 40,000 from 70,000 ten years ago."

The orders detail plans to save coal plants that were going to be retired and unlock authorities in the 1950 Defense Production Act to boost coal production.

Coal backers applaud the president's action.

Trump's orders will "clearly prioritize how to responsibly keep the lights on, recognize the enormous strategic value of American mined coal and embrace the economic opportunity that comes from American energy abundance," said Rich Nolan, president and CEO of the National Mining Association.

Environmental groups are not so happy about Trump's coal plan. "Coal plants are old and dirty, uncompetitive and unreliable," said Kit Kennedy, managing director for Power at the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Here is a Fact Sheet from the White House with more details on President Trump's Executive Order aimed at "securing America's energy dominance."

“I am thrilled that President Trump is reversing the failed energy policies of the Biden administration and officially lifting this ridiculous moratorium on federal coal leasing,” said Lummis following the pro-coal order.

“The previous administration’s anti-science, anti-energy, anti-Wyoming policies cost good paying jobs, increased energy costs, and played into the hands of America’s adversaries. President Trump knows that increased American energy is a strength, not a weakness. As America’s leading coal-producing state, Wyoming stands ready and able to support President Trump’s initiative to expand and Unleash American Energy.”

