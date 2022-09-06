Traffic signal at Eagle Drive and Wyoming Boulevard not working

A traffic signal at Eagle Drive and Wyoming Boulevard was not working this morning. According to one driver, "I was passing through the area and noticed the signal was not operating and on its flashing yellow mode."

The delay was frustrating to parents who were turning off the highway to drop off their children at CY middle school and Roosevelt High. "It was chaos as people were taking turns going at the intersection."

"Worst part about it was the middle schoolers trying to cross Wyoming Boulevard did not have a pedestrian signal so they were just crossing hoping the cars would stop for them."

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

