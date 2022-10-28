Time to Put on Your Dancin’ Shoes! Casper Children’s Theatre Performing ‘Footloose Jr.’

The Casper Children's Theatre is performing "Footloose Jr.' directed by CY Middle School teachers Audrey Egan and Dominque Simmons.

The theatre is located at 949 Durbin Street.

This production is a theatre fundraiser; tickets are on sale RIGHT NOW and can be purchased at thecasperchildrenstheatre.com.

The production will show November 11, 12, and 18 at 7 PM and November 13 at 2 PM. Tickets for these dates are $10.

There's a special performance happening at 6:30 PM on Saturday, November 19th featuring dinner, drinks and dessert.

They cost $50 a piece OR you can purchase four seats (half a table) for $200 and eight seats (a full table) for $400.

In addition, there will be a "dessert & coffee theatre" during the matinee show at 2 PM on Sunday, November 20th. These tickets are $20.

The proceeds go toward the purchase of body mics for the young thespians.

"The CCT is theatre education at its finest, teaching kids of all ages and backgrounds the fundamentals of theatre,” Egan said. “However, this also means that we need to have the right equipment and supports in place to help these kids shine during performances. Body mics will ensure that every audience member is able to hear even our quietest performers throughout the theatre."

There are also three levels of sponsorship: “Let’s Hear It for the Boy” at $250; “Holding Out for a Hero” at $500; and “Footloose” at $1,000.

Sponsors will have their logos/names displayed at the event and in the playbill. If you are interested in a sponsorship, please email casperchildrenstheatre@gmail.com.

