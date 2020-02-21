Thunder Basin Vs. Natrona Girls Basketball 2-20-20 [VIDEO]

The Thunder Basin girls basketball team ascended to the #1 spot in the WyoPreps 4A poll with wins over Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East last week. The defending state champions took their show on the road to Casper on Thursday night and defeated Natrona 46-36. The Bolts are playing without the injured Meadow Kuntz but this is a well-balanced team. Jerzie Taylor led the Bolts in scoring with 12 while Brooke Conklin added 11. It was tough sledding for the most part for NC with Alesha Lane getting 7 points with Tessa Coughenour and Brooklyn Hytrek with a half a dozen each. Thunder Basin is 15-5 on the year while Natrona drops to 11-7. Here's some video of Thursday nights game. Enjoy!